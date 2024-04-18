Porto Bahia Football Club wins Copa Caribe

The San Pedro Town Council hosted the Copa Caribe tournament from Friday, April 12th to Sunday, April 14th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The football tournament saw local and international teams competing for the prized championship trophy. The opening ceremony included music, food, drinks, and football action on the first day. It was organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nunez, and Councilor Adaly Guerrero Ayuso to promote regional sportsmanship with the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

The three-day event started with an inauguration ceremony for the tournament, with the San Pedro High School Marching Band performing a spectacular musical presentation. Four teams participated in the Copa Caribe tournament, including Porto Bahia FC from Mexico, Hueheuteco FC from Guatemala, and San Pedro’s own Island Boyz1 and Island Boyz2. The two San Pedro teams were led by four outstanding coaches: Alex Noralez, Angie Olivarez, Ray Thompson, and Hugo Pineda.

The first game started at 6:30PM, where the Island Boyz2 played against the Porto Bahia FC. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. In the next game, Island Boyz1 played against Huehueteco FC7, ending in a 0-0 draw.

On day two of the event, on April 13th, the Porto Bahia FC played against the Huehueteco FC and won 10-1. Then, Island Boyz1 won against Porto Bahia FC with a 3-2 score, and Huehueteco FC played against Island Boyz2, losing with a 1-2 score.

During the final matches on Sunday, Porto Bahia Mexico faced Island Boyz1, who had earned their spots in the semifinals. Porto Bahia FC won 6-3, taking home the grand trophy.

The SPTC sports would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the Island teams and congratulate the Porto Bahia FC team once again on their win.

For more updates on sporting events, please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557318788506