MoHW and Taiwan Sign Public Health Projects Agreement

Belmopan, November 2, 2023 – On October 31, the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) signed an agreement for the Strengthening Metabolic Chronic Disease Prevention and Control Systems Project. Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness, and H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), signed the new agreement on behalf of Belize and Taiwan, respectively.

The Strengthening Metabolic Chronic Disease Prevention and Control Systems Project represents a significant stride toward safeguarding the health and wellness of the Belizean population. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment and cooperation between Belize and Taiwan in addressing critical healthcare issues. This new venture promises a healthier future for all, and the Ministry of Health & Wellness is eager to embark on this journey of progress and collaboration with Taiwan. Through the new public health project, both parties firmly believe the prevention and control system for Metabolic Chronic Disease in Belize will be well-developed and reinforced. The project will be implemented from 2023 to 2027, with an estimated budget of US$2,091,826.

The ceremony also marked the successful conclusion of the Strengthening Medical Imaging System Project 2019-2023. In addition to its implementation at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, Western and Northern Regional hospitals, the project was expanded to the Southern Regional Hospital.

Minister Bernard, Ambassador Hsu, and Dr. Francis Morey, Deputy Director for Hospital Services and Allied Health, all shared congratulatory remarks on the success of the project, its outcomes and anticipation for future collaborations in health.

Both projects are a testament to Belize and Taiwan’s commitment to facilitating cooperation in health and enhancing the welfare of their people.

