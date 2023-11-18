Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) Sign Grant Agreement Phase II: Low-Income Housing Program

The Government of Belize, by virtue of its close friendship and strong collaboration with the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), graciously accepted a grant donation in the amount of US$1,425,000 that will be used to launch Phase II of the Low-Income Housing Program. This funding will be used to finance the construction of approximately 50 studio houses, which is expected to improve the living conditions of approximately 250 beneficiaries.

It is envisaged that the project will be executed at the planned community development referred to as Highland Estate. This planned community development will provide 831 parcels of land to first-time landowners within the City of Belmopan. This project is being implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing and is estimated to have a duration of 10 months.

On behalf of the Government of Belize, Hon. Julius Espat, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Housing, extends the highest appreciation to H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and further commits to strengthening cooperation and friendly relations between the two nations.

