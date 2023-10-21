MoECST Commences Distribution of 5,000 Chromebooks Donated by the Republic of China (Taiwan)

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) has commenced the distribution of 5,000 Chromebooks donated by the Republic of China (Taiwan). These devices were pledged in April during the State Visit of H.E. Tsai Ing-Wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and were recently delivered to the MoECST.

Chromebooks are modern, lightweight, and highly portable computing devices designed to enhance educational experiences and facilitate interactive learning. They provide access to a wide range of educational apps and online resources, making them ideal for research and homework. Additionally, their cloud-based nature ensures that students can collaborate on projects and access their work from anywhere with an internet connection. The MoECST is confident that these devices will contribute to revolutionising Belize’s education system and equipping students with the skills needed for the rapidly evolving digital era.

In keeping with the commitments made in PlanBelize, the ministry will distribute these devices to schools countrywide for students from Standard 4 to Form 4. Recipient schools were identified based on their access to reliable internet connection and the devices were allocated based on school population.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology places on record its gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for this generous donation, which is a testament to the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

