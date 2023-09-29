MED Hands Over Road Safety Toolkits for Schools to MoECST

On September 25, 2023, the Second Road Safety Project, under the Ministry of Economic Development (MED), handed over 400 hundred Road Safety Toolkits to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST). Present at the handing over were Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for the MED; Mrs. Dian Maheia, CEO for the MoECST; and Mr. Zane Castillo, Project Manager for the

Second Road Safety Project.

Valued at BZ$770,960.00, the kits contain road safety materials, including traffic cones, safety vests, whistles, various laminated traffic and road line marking signs, ‘Stop and Go’ paddles, and flash drives with safety videos and other teaching aides. The kits also contain pens, pencils, markers, exercise books, an easel and other small school supplies that can benefit both teachers and students.

The intention is for teachers to utilize these road safety materials and incorporate them in their lessons to build awareness of the importance of road safety. These materials will also be used to create a safe zone for students when traversing the roads and streets in front of their schools.

The MoECST is grateful for the support and commitment shown by the Road Safety Project and the MED in addressing road safety awareness. Furthermore, the MoECST commended the project for prioritising the distribution of the kits to schools along the main thoroughfares of Belize and to schools in urban and suburban areas that are particularly vulnerable to road traffic accidents.

The Ministry of Economic Development and the Second Road Safety Project remind all that the life of one person lost, is a life too many. It is critically important to create awareness of road safety. Let us remember to always practice safety and be responsible when travelling on our roads.

