MoECST Constitutes Pro-Tempore Tertiary Teacher Training Curriculum Reform Working Group

On May 22, 2023, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) constituted the pro-tempore Tertiary Teacher Training Curriculum Reform Working Group comprised of representatives from all teacher training institutions aimed at transforming to competency-based education.

The main areas of focus for the working group are to review, reform, and standardize the present teacher training programmes; develop recommendations for teacher educator training, and establish articulation protocols between the secondary and tertiary levels. The working group is chaired by Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State in the MoECST, and its members are:

• Dr. Eve Aird – Provost of Galen University

• Rosali Cruz – Teacher Educator, Corozal Junior College

• Dr. Karen Martinez – Dean of Stann Creek Ecumenical Junior College

• Rebecca Henriquez – Teacher Educator, Belize Adventist Junior College

• Thisbe Lucas-Usher – Dean of the University of Belize

• Miriam Paz – Head Itinerary Resource Officer, Primary Curriculum Pilot Project

• Juliet Moguel – Teacher Educator, Sacred Heart Junior College

• Hon. Elena Smith – Senator, President of the Belize National Teachers’ Union

• Consuelo Godfrey – Director of Teacher Training, Pathlight

• Dr. Cynthia Thompson – Chair, Belize Board of Teacher Education

• Dr. Priscilla Brown – Curriculum Consultant

• Dr. Mathias Vairez – Curriculum Consultant

• Natasha Mantock – Education Consultant, UNICEF

The Working Group Secretariat comprises:

• Cecilia Ramirez-Smith – Deputy Chief Education Officer

• Shanine Campbell – Education Officer, Curriculum and Assessment Unit

• Jeannie Garbutt-Franklin – Director of the Teacher Education Unit

The work of this group is expected to conclude by August 2023.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS