Belize Assumes Pro-Tempore Presidency of MIRPS

On January 24, 2024, Belize received the Pro-Tempore Presidency of the Comprehensive Regional Framework for Protection and Solutions, referred to by its acronym in Spanish, MIRPS. The official handing-over ceremony was conducted at the Sixth MIRPS Annual Meeting in Panama City, Panama.

In 2017, Belize signed on to the Declaration of San Pedro Sula and, along with Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama, agreed to execute the MIRPS framework as a direct application of the Global Compact on Refugees.

The MIRPS structure is primarily concerned with the well-being of asylum seekers, refugees and displaced persons and promotes regional cooperation among the countries of Central America. As pro-tempore president, Belize will lead the region in implementing the four objectives of MIRPS, which include improving mechanisms for the reception of asylum seekers, responding to humanitarian and protection needs, supporting host countries and communities, and enhancing opportunities for durable solutions.

The presidency was handed over by Mr. Roger Tejada Bryden, Minister of Government of Panama, to Hon. Anthony Sylvestre, Attorney General of Belize, on behalf of the Government of Belize. The Attorney General was accompanied by Tanya Santos Neal, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Immigration; H.E. Jose Alpuche, Ambassador of Belize to Guatemala and Panama; and Nikolai Zelaya, Legal Protection Officer of the Refugees Department.

The MIRPS Presidency is rotated among the member countries every 12 months. Belize will hand over to Costa Rica in 2025.

