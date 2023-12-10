Belize Receives Pro-Tempore Presidency of the Mundo Maya Organization

On December 4, on the backdrop of the Honduran Archaeology Congress held in Copan Ruinas, Honduras, Belize received the pro-tempore presidency of the Mundo Maya Organization (OMM) from the Republic of Honduras, the outgoing president.

As the pro-tempore president, Belize will play a central role in shaping the organization’s strategic agenda. It will seek to integrate critical issues for development, such as climate change, cruise tourism, digital integration, and connectivity within the Mundo Maya region. Belize’s two-year tenure as pro-tempore president commences on January 1, 2024.

Belize congratulated the Republic of Honduras for a successful two-year presidency and thanked Hon. Yadira Gomez, Minister of Tourism of Honduras, for her leadership in advancing the work of the OMM.

The Mundo Maya Organization was founded on August 13, 1992, through an initiative by the Ministries of Tourism of Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. The organization focuses on attaining sustainable tourism development within the Mundo Maya region through promoting and contributing to the conservation of cultural and historic heritage and developing multi-destination travel.

Belize was represented by Mr. Abil Castaneda, Chief Tourism Officer, on behalf of Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. Mr. Castaneda was accompanied by Dr. Melissa Badillo, Director of the Institute of Archaeology, National Institute of Culture and History.

