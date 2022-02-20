Belizean Archaeologist Dr. Jaime Awe to be awarded by the Society for American Archaeology

On April 1, 2022, Belizean archaeologist Dr. Jaime Awe will receive the Society for American Archaeology 2022 Award for Excellence in Latin America and Caribbean Archaeology. The award recognizes and honors professional achievements at all career levels, including students and early career archaeologists, to those who have made lasting contributions to the Society for American Archaeology.

Dr. Awe is from San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, but lives in the United States of America, where he is an associate professor at the Northern Arizona University College, anthropology department. The Belizean professional has immensely contributed to society and the profession, spending decades working with archaeological projects and sharing his vast knowledge with others. Dr. Awe shared that he never expected such an award. The professor was shocked when he found that he would receive such prestigious recognition later this year. He said it is a great honor for him and his home country of Belize.

When Awe was in Belize, he was the Institute of Archaeology (IA) director within the National Institute of Culture and History. During his time in the country, he helped deepen the studies of the Maya culture and Belize’s archaeological sites. In 2014, he resigned from the post at IA but pledged to remain active in Belize’s archaeological studies.

He has published articles on Cahal Pech, Baking Pot, the caves of Western Belize and completed several documentaries. Dr. Awe is a prominent figure in Belize’s archaeology field and was the country’s technical representative to the Mundo Maya Organization.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Dr. Jaime Awe for such honorary recognition, making all Belizeans very proud of him.

