MoHW Issues Recall for Alergo Anti-Allergy Syrup

The Ministry of Health & Wellness advises the public of the mandatory recall of Alergo (cetirizine) Anti-Allergy Syrup, manufactured by Pharmix Laboratories (Private) Limited.

This recall follows an alert received from the World Health Organization indicating possible contamination of the product with diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) ─ potentially harmful contaminants. Therefore, this recall is a precautionary measure taken to safeguard public health against the potential harmful effects of these impurities.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is working to remove this product from the market. If you have this medication in your possession, the ministry strongly advises discontinuing its use and returning it to your nearest pharmacy or clinic. If you or someone you know has taken this medication and experienced any unexplained adverse effects, please contact the Drug Inspectorate Unit at the Ministry of Health & Wellness at 828-6721 or your nearest health center.

