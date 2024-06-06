SPHS celebrates a Magical Masquerade at Prom 2024

On Friday, May 31st, the 2024 San Pedro High School (SPHS) graduating class enjoyed a memorable night under the Magical Masquerade theme. The event started at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium shortly after 7PM. Prom is a long-awaited event for teens of Ambergris Caye to enjoy and have one last get-together with friends and classmates to celebrate the end of their high school careers. It’s a special event for dating couples or those who go solo. The night showcased dazzling dresses, gowns, and elegant tuxedos as students confidently walked down the red carpet, leaving spectators and judges astonished. It was a night filled with laughter, joy, and a hint of nostalgia as they bid farewell to their high school years.

It is a night when students orchestrate grand entrances with elaborate choreographies, confetti, and even fireworks. Each year, prizes are awarded to the students for their efforts and creativity. This year, the event consisted of three judges: Dayrin Almendarez, Graciela Yolany Caceres, and Ronz Li. They were in the crowd, carefully examining the attendees’ attire and entrances.

As the night ended, the spotlight was on the most prestigious awards of the evening. The SPHS Prom King and Queen 2024 were crowned. This year, the honor was bestowed upon Talal Harmouche and Susana Cab. Other notable awards included Best Dressed for the theme, a recognition of style and creativity, won by Peter Ramirez and Lucero Valladarez; Best Entrance, a testament to the students’ showmanship, claimed by Anthony Vasquez and Kelly Cardenas; and Best Couple, a celebration of love and friendship, went to Marwa Harmouche and Fadi Harmouche.

Following the distribution of awards, students made their way to the auditorium, where they enjoyed delicious food, drinks, dancing, celebrating, and remembering fun times at the SPHS.

The success of the SPHS Prom 2024 was a collective effort, and the organizers and staff of the SPHS extend their heartfelt gratitude to the parents and the community for their unwavering support throughout the academic year. They also congratulate the class of 2024 for their hard work and dedication. The graduation is on Saturday, June 8th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The San Pedro Sun joins in congratulating the class of 2024 and wishes them the very best in their future endeavors.