San Pedro High School holds graduation ceremony for senior students

San Pedro High School (SPHS) celebrated a momentous occasion in the lives of its senior students with the annual graduation ceremony, a significant milestone, held on Saturday, June 8th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. One hundred thirteen students received their high school diplomas and various certificates of recognition for their hard work and dedication. The impactful speeches from the school’s management and special guests further elevated the ceremony.

The high school commencement, a proud moment for the graduates, commenced at 4PM. The graduate marched into the auditorium to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. Florida Diaz and Cassian Chavarria, the Mistress and Master of ceremonies, welcomed everyone to the occasion and led the program by singing the National Anthem. The invocation was delivered by Father Zachary of the Mother of God from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT), setting the tone for the rest of the ceremony.

Afterward, Jasmin Ramos delivered the Salutatory Address. She congratulated her fellow graduates and acknowledged all parents and friends witnessing this milestone in their lives. Ramos highlighted the importance of that moment and thanked everyone involved in their high school journey.

SPHS Principal Emil Vasquez, in collaboration with the Vice Chairperson of the school, Junior Castillo, took the stage to honor and acknowledge the student achievements. Eighty-one students were celebrated for exceptional academic performance, earning a place on the Honor Roll list. The ceremony also paid tribute to the contributions of other students, current and past teachers, and the wider community, who have played a pivotal role in the success of the island’s community high school.

The evening program continued with a candlelight ceremony led by graduate Heyly Hernandez. This symbolic gesture represents passing on the light of learning to the new senior students who will be graduating next year.

The ceremony featured Guest Speaker Gladys Urbina-Alamilla, a former SPHS graduate and COO at Caye International Bank, who was honored and invited to share her insights. In her inspirational speech, she congratulated the graduates and urged them to strive for their highest potential. “Seize every opportunity to grow personally and professionally,” she advised. “Your future is a blank canvas; fill it with vibrant colors, be innovative, and pursue your dreams with purpose and passion, leaving a lasting impression,” she encouraged. Alamilla also emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude to their parents and guardians, who have unwavering faith in them and will always be their strongest support.

Valedictorian Jarvin Velasquez followed Alamilla’s remarks. His address was full of courage, and he lauded all parents present for their steady support of the 2024 SPHS graduating class. “Thank you for all your support, and to my colleagues, let’s continue doing our best and remain anchored in success,” he said. Velasquez also mentioned that everything is possible with hard work and sound guidance. He told his colleagues that if they made it to this moment in their lives, what lies ahead may be challenging but never impossible. He thanked those behind the graduates and again challenged them to pursue their goals after high school. Principal Vasquez also shared the same message and encouraged the graduates to work hard for their goals, as he has done for many years. Vasquez took a moment to congratulate the 81 students on the Honor Roll list, followed by the rest who successfully finished this stage in their studies. “Today is a celebration of your hard work, perseverance, and achievements,” he said. “You have proven that no task is too great when faced with determination and resilience. As you step into the next chapter of your life, carry the lessons you learned, the friendships, and the memories you made. The world awaits your talent and contributions.” Vasquez added that many of the students graduating contributed to the excellent sportsmanship SPHS is known for and thanked them for sharing their sports talent with their fellow students and putting the school’s name high across the country.

Graduate Christlyn Castron led the traditional Rose Ceremony, an emotional portion of the event in which students hand a rose to their parent or guardian to thank them for their support. While this took place, Chelsey Castro played her Ukulele. Closing another memorable graduation ceremony at SPHS, Rochelle Acosta and Kristian Bardalez delivered the Vote of Thanks. Afterward, all 113 graduates marched out to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. The San Pedro Sun congratulates the 2024 SPHS Graduating class!

The 2024 SPHS Graduating classes included:

***Honour Roll and Valedictorian

** Honour Roll and the highest mark

*Honour Roll

Academic

Aylin Rochelle Acosta*, Emil Adden Alamilla*, Adair Abner Bacab*, Zahir Kristian Bardalez*, Mariely Lindsey, Bastarachea*, Vivicka Mireida Ellina Betson, Carmen del Susana Cab*, Ivor Jaymon Canelo*, Daileen Keily Cardenas*, Suzeth Maria Carrera*, Antoine Cassian Chavarria*, Natassha Brianna Chavez*, Juliana Florida Diaz*, Abril Genesis Estrada*, Lineth Jasmine Euceda*, Luis Jose Galvez*, Jicell Ali Gonzalez*, Alisha Yalea Gutierrez, Daniel Harmouch*, Marwa Harmouche*, Belal Talal Harmouch*, Marlianie Latesha Lopez*, Lorenzo Jeffrey McPherson, Nimrod Bryan Monge*, Arbel Carlos Montejo*, Kieran Zaid Oliva, Michel Katerin Perez*, Abigael Alexandra Recinos*, Alessandra Jamilett Roberts*, Angelo Radley Rodriguez, Zenaida Nicole Varela*, David Anthony Vasquez, Jose Jarvin Velasquez***.

Business

Abraham Abie Aries, Elizabeth Annalee Barbosa*, Rochel Evelyn Beltran*, David Jose Ramirez Beteta*, Morris Shaquille Bladen, Anelie Gisellie Borjas*, Zane Keydenshaay Bowen, Kaithlyn Brown*, Gadiel Andriel Cabral*, Andoreni Redany Cawich, Janet Keylei Chuc*, Israel Dylan Duran *, Loriely Ailyn Ek**, Zoad Katherin Solorzano Espinal, Jacinta Lavern Jaydy Flores*, Gian Brandon Flota*, Ivan Oscar Gamez*, Jisel Vivian Gamez, Ruth Gennaya Garay*, Azucena Jasmine Guevara*, Sabrina Heyly Hernandez**, Silvano Elmer Interiano, Mariela Jatziris Juarez*, Omar Zamir Leal, Dianely Bethzy Lopes, Athziri Tania Lopez*, Jaselle Kaithlyn Madera*, Secundino Axsel Mai*, Mariana Sarita Martinez*, Ciomari Evelyn Melendez*, Jezreal Gael Cabanas Mendez**, Delmar Estrella Morales, Angelo Gregory Najarro, Marcela Olivia Najera*, Jose Gabriel Paz*, Edvin Pena*, Gabriela Jeylin Romero Pierre*, Alexander Cesar Ramirez*, Elias Peter Ramirez*, Jannet Reyna Ramos*, Duany Estrella Ruano*, William Charles Saki*, Brianan Kayla Sanker*, Nereydi Perla Santos*, Yvonne Jahmeka Selgado, Daniel Dimas Silva*, Feliciany Heylee Tut*, Diego Teodoro Valdez, Louis Sean Vasquez*, Christopher Keevan West*, Nicolle Ashly Galeas Zepeda*.

General

Orlando Jorvic Ardon, Michelle Jennifer Aquino*, Jamileth Daisy Awayo*, Irene Bridget Burgos, Diana Josselyne Calderon, Gabriel Angel Castillo, Alma Christlyn Castro*, Noemi Dorcas Choc, Giovanny Tristan Delcid*, Angelie Samantha Dorado*, Jacqueline Jillian Duarte*, Ellisah Jenillie Eiley, Michael Richard Estephan, Wilmerys Parra Fabian, Joely Monique Garcia*, Roany Mia Gonzalez*, Antonio Marcos Hancock*, Akeelah Kiarah Noralez, Samir Josue Perez, Beatriz Britney Pineda, Alejandro Jason Ramirez*, Merary Jasmin Ramos**, Eduardo Cesar Rivera*, Kiyion Zion Thompson*, Alexander Yassir Tzul*, Louisa Anna Valdez.

Certificate

Monique Nayeli Santos, and Gabriel Gloriel Leiva.