Councilor Aranda’s food bag program returns

Applications for the ‘Low-Cost Food Program,’ headed by Councilor Daineli Aranda at the San Pedro Town Council are now being accepted. In the past, the program has assisted deserving single parents, the elderly, and families where the breadwinner of the home remained unemployed. To apply visit this link https://form.jotform.com/212914644331855fbclid=IwAR2hTvwEncGZUmjmqZ4OOvymqSrarw3DGQuPvfqWrIGrmsgrb5rN7B0tc-A. or email [email protected], or visit the town hall for more information.

The program will assist qualified families to purchase a food bag valued at BZ$40 for the sum of BZ$25. The assistance is based on the financial need of an individual or family. To qualify, applicants must provide evidence of financial need. Once the application has been submitted, it will be reviewed by the Financial Aid Committee behind the program.

Of importance to note is that applicants who may be receiving aid from another source may not qualify for this program. According to the councilor, they acknowledge the recent increase in the cost of basic goods. The program intends to help those that are struggling with cost of living during these times.

Aranda holds the portfolio of Women, Youth and Children and started the feeding program in November 2021. The food bags contained basic food items such as beans, rice, breads, cereals and in some cases meats and additional non-perishable items.

The BZ$25 fee is an operational cost, and it is re-invested to keep the project going. The program is always welcoming donations. The call is made to anyone, organization, willing and able to help/donate. Donations can be made by contacting Councillor Aranda at email [email protected] or calling telephone number 226-2198.

