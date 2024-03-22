San Pedro High School Sharks win back-to-back NSSSA softball championship

The San Pedro High School Sharks won their second back-to-back National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) softball championship at the Joan Garbutt Stadium in Esperanza Village, Cayo district, on Wednesday morning, March 20th.

In the championship final, MVP pitcher Allen Ramirez struck out 12 batters and walked 2 as he led the Sharks to a 7-3 win over the Central regional champions, the St. John’s College Wildcats. The Wildcats collected 3 hits off Ramirez’s pitching, but the Sharks’ diamond made no errors, forcing the Wildcats to leave 3 runners on base, and only Darrel Tillett, Shemar Clarke, and Tyler Brooks scored for SJC.

The Sharks collected 6 hits off SJC pitcher Khajaun Madrill, who struck out 7 batters and walked 3. Kymanie Flowers led the Sharks’ attack, crossing the plate thrice, including an in-the-park home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Evandale Milligan scored the 2nd run of the game when he stole home in the 1st inning, but he was subsequently ejected from the game after he bumped into Madrill and slid headfirst into home plate. His replacements, Dean Robinson, Derwin Robinson, and Jayroud Gongora, each scored once.

The tournament had begun at the San Narciso softball field last Friday afternoon, hosted by Bishop Martin High School, where in Game 1, Madrill had led the Wildcats to a 16-1 victory over the Western regional champions, the Belmopan Comprehensive School men.

In Game 2, Friday’s nightcap could not be completed until Saturday morning, when Ramirez led the Sharks to a 13-10 win over the Southern regional champions, the Independence High School Invaders. Ramirez gave up 5 hits, struck out 11 batters and walked 10. The Sharks diamond made only 2 errors, forcing the Invaders to leave 4 runners on base, but the Invaders scored 10 runs.

The Sharks got only 4 hits off IHS pitcher Ibemei Martinez, who struck out 4 batters and walked 9. But the Invaders’ diamond made 5 errors, allowing Kimanie Flowers and Nathan Rivero to each cross the plate thrice. Milligan and Brandon Quijano scored twice, while Ramirez, Gongora, and Frankie Campos scored once.

In Game 3 the consolation game for 3rd place on Saturday afternoon, Ibamei Martinez led the Invaders to a 20-10 win over the Belmopan Compre men and their pitcher, Dorlon Ho.

The NSSSA Executive Committee presented team trophies and individual medals to the champions and 2nd and 3rd place winners in the awards ceremony after the final game.