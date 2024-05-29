Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup Tournament holds first round of semi-final games

On Sunday, May 26th, the first semi-final round in the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup Tournament kicked off with two intense games at the Honourable Louis’ Cuz’ Sylvestre Sporting Arena. The four teams that have made it to this part of the tournament include Mampis, Crushers, San Pedro High School (SPHS) Sharks, and Lil Sharks Senior.

The first match on Sunday, a clash between SPHS and Lil Sharks Senior, was a rollercoaster of a game. SPHS started strong, but Lil Sharks Senior quickly turned the tables, winning inning after inning. The final score of 11-3 in favor of Lil Sharks Senior was a testament to their resilience and skill. This victory puts them in a favorable position to advance to the finals, pending their performance in the successive semi-finals’ second-round match.

The second match of the day started at midday in a sweltering heat. Mampis went against one of the tournament’s strongest teams, Crushers. Living up to its name, Crushers have always routed their opponents. But this time, Mampis was not an easy feat. The two-hour match saw the best of both teams, with Mampis and Crushers edging each other. Mampis hit five runs flawlessly. Crushers regrouped and went on the attack, determined to widen the gap. They managed to defeat a surprising Mampis crew by only a difference of four runs. The 9-5 victory gave the Crushers the advantage as they head to the second semi-final round. However, the team shared they need to do better at the next match.

As the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup Tournament draws to a close, the excitement is reaching its peak. In just three weeks, they will crown a champion. The second round of the semi-finals, a crucial stage in the tournament, is set to take place on Sunday, June 2nd, starting at 10AM. This is a call to all softball fans to rally behind their teams and show their support at the Honourable Louis’ Cuz’ Sylvestre. For more details visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page.