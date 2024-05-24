The Mayor’s Co-ed Softball Cup heading to semi-finals

The Mayor’s Co-ed Softball Cup Tournament had another week of games and is heading into the semi-finals. The games occurred on Sunday, May 19th, at 10:00 AM at the Honourable Louis “Cuz” Sylvestre Sporting Arena. Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee organize the competition to promote athletes’ participation on and off the island.

Two games were played on Sunday. In the first match, team Crushers played against Lil Sharks Seniors. The Shark seniors took the lead and won the game with a score of 7-2. In the second game, team Mampis faced SPHS Sharks and won with a score of 9-0.

The semi-finals, sure to deliver nail-biting excitement, are set to take place on May 26th at 10 AM. Brimming with anticipation and determination, the teams eagerly vie for the top spot. Lil Shark Seniors and team Mampis lead the pack, promising an intense battle for the finals.

SPTC Sports and Councilor Ayuso are encouraging everyone to come out and support their favorite team during the semi-finals. Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games. This week’s contest results will determine the final round of games.

Organizers would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the residents and participating teams for their invaluable contribution to making this event possible. The community’s continued support has been instrumental in the success of the Mayor’s Co-ed Softball Cup.

For more updates and details on sporting events, please visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook Page.