Office of Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez donates wheelchairs to San Pedro Lions Club

Area Representative for Belize Rural South (BRS) (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker), Honourable Andre Perez, donated several wheelchairs to San Pedro Lions Club members. The handing over of the wheelchairs took place on Wednesday, January 24th, at the BRS office on Coconut Drive.

The San Pedro Lions Club will oversee their use and identify islanders needing a wheelchair. However, the primary purpose is to have the wheelchairs available for temporary use as needed. President of the club, Nesher Acosta, said that when someone suffers an accident or an illness and needs a wheelchair, the island’s Lions Club will have these available. After recovery, the chair is returned to the club and made available for someone in need. If someone needs a wheelchair permanently, their request may be accommodated.

Area Representative Perez said that his office acquired the wheelchairs through the collaboration of the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honorable Kevin Bernard. This collaboration has occurred in other parts of the country where Bernard and his ministry have assisted the local communities. Perez said the San Pedro Lions Club was chosen as the entity on the island to make good use of these resources. He said his office will continue working with community groups like the San Pedro Lions Club.

Over the years, wheelchairs have been a much-needed asset for islanders. A few days before Christmas 2023, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye distributed 20 wheelchairs to deserving islanders. The assistance was made possible through a partnership with Chair The Love Foundation. The recipients received theirs at the San Pedro Lions Den. The generous donation was countrywide, with a total distribution of 250 wheelchairs.

