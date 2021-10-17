Non-profit group Believe in Belize sends container with donations to different parts of Belize; including Caye Caulker













At the end of September, a 40-foot container transporting medical, school, and firefighting supplies were sent to Belize and distributed to different municipalities and organizations. Among the recipients was La Isla Cariñosa; Caye Caulker, receiving equipment and supplies for their fire department. The donation was made possible thanks to the volunteer non-profit group in the United States called Believe in Belize, collaborating with their partner Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad (MESA) Foundation, Inc.

The shipment of the container to Belize safely delivered the donated items by multiple donors, organizations, and individuals. Caye Caulker received 30 sets of firemen gear, including helmets, miscellaneous tools, and a TV set. The Caye Caulker Health Centre also received two wheelchairs and two sets of crutches.

Other areas and organizations across the country received the following.

Corozal Animal Program: Miscellaneous items- pet toys, two dog leashes and two dishes.

Corozal Rotary Club: 10 wheelchairs, and 10 walkers.

Schools in Stann Creek District, and Capital City of Belmopan: 30 Kindle Fires 7 and cases – all new.

Placencia Humane Society: Several boxes of pee pads.

Punta Gorda Fire Department: Fire clothing – bunker pants, coats, helmets, and boots, among other items.

San Roman Clinic-Stann Creek: Two wheelchairs, four walkers, three shower benches, four commodes, and medical supplies.

San Roman Community Center: iPad and accessories-150 children DVDs – Disney, school supplies and books, APC Battery Backup, two IT Calculators, three new External DVDs, English Writing DVD course – new, six pairs of new Shoes That Grow – XS and S, two basketball rims and nets, two extra nets, two adult and two kids’ basketballs, one pump, three headsets, Legos, and infant clothing.

Other schools in Stann Creek (20): RCI project stuff – computers, desks, books, and school supplies.

Southern Emergency Services: Supplies for an ambulance, safety equipment, training equipment, and community health workers.

A BIG thanks go out to everyone who contributed to this donation in one way or another. A special mention goes out particularly to Believe in Belize, MESA, Global Gear Initiative, James E. York III, and Kelly Volunteer Fire Department.

Believe in Belize works with the main focus of implementing projects and providing services in the country of Belize. On January 1, 2018, they began operations in Maryland, the USA, as a non-profit business. According to the organization, they are exempt under IRC 501(c) (3) and classified as a public charity under IRC 170 (b) (1) (A) (vi). Believe in Belize can be found using the IRS – Tax Exempt Organization Search – using EIN 82-3524490 at https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos. To find out more about them, visit their website https://believeinbelize.org.

