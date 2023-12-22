20 deserving islanders receive wheelchairs via the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, through a partnership with Chair The Love, distributed 20 new wheelchairs to some of the most deserving island residents. The generous donation coincided with the Christmas season of giving and saw the distribution of 250 wheelchairs nationwide.

The San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye recipients received their new wheelchairs from Friday, December 15th through Saturday, December 16th. The first recipients received theirs at the San Pedro Lions Den on Friday morning. Some wheelchairs are replacements, while others received theirs for the first time. Organizations like the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church and the Rickilee Rescue Team helped identify persons needing the equipment.

On Saturday, the distribution of wheelchairs continued throughout the island. Members of the island’s Rotary Club were joined by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and members of Chair The Love. On Ambergris Caye, this organization is highly regarded as a group that brings mobility to those in need. Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye’s President Susan Fenske was grateful for such assistance. “It is a wonderful feeling to see how much joy a new, sturdy, and easy-to-navigate wheelchair brings to our community members who are in such need,” said Fenske. “The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye is honored to be a part of uniting these recipients without generous donors from Chair The Love.” Mayor Nuñez commended the island’s Rotary branch for bringing mobility to islanders needing a wheelchair. He said his team would always support these initiatives to benefit San Pedro residents.

Chair the Love representatives shared that their organization provides wheelchairs to people without the means or access. They explained that wheelchairs, more than just a means of movement, are powerful symbols of transformation. “As we distribute wheelchairs, we witness firsthand the metamorphosis they bring to every recipient and turn challenges into triumphs,” the Chair The Love noted. This non-profit organization was founded by Glen Mather, who, after a trip to Mexico in 2004 to help the Wheelchair Foundation distribute wheelchairs, was inspired to find a more extensive way to assist. After that, the Chair the Love organization was created.

The San Pedro wheelchair recipients thanked the island’s Rotary Club and Chair the Love for this Christmas treat. Both non-profit organizations are happy to be able to help and advise anyone in San Pedro needing a wheelchair to reach out to them. Contact Rotarian Rafael Torres at (WhatsApp) 623-0316 or President Susan Fenske at +1-720-260-7381 to apply and schedule a pre-visit.

