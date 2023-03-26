Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye making a difference at Brighter Tomorrow Preschool in San Pedrito

The grounds and façade of the Brighter Tomorrow Preschool in the San Pedrito subdivision are getting a makeover with the assistance of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye.

Over the past weeks, club volunteers have helped replace a fence and gate, painting and replacing items in the playground. According to them, the school needed a lot of assistance, which Rotarian Rafael Torres brought to the club’s attention. According to Marisa Willment, managing the project, after speaking to the school’s administration, teacher Ariani Gongora and Javier Gongora, the principal and owner of Brighter Tomorrow, decided to forge ahead and work on it getting donations and volunteers on board. Willment said that the response for donations to better the school was very encouraging. Establishments like Castillo’s Hardware and individuals such as Diego Castellanos came through and donated their time and equipment to get the job. Besides painting the fence, they also painted the building where a new mural will be painted.

One of the first tasks was to clear the playground area of debris. Willment said a truck was donated to get rid of all the rubbish. She noted that new gutters were purchased to prevent the students from getting wet after it rains. As the work continued, the San Pedro Town Council donated sand, which on Saturday, March 25th, was spread on the school’s ground by Rotarian Coconut Jeff and other volunteers. The new upgrade to the settings will provide a wider and more comfortable playground for the school’s 19 students.

Teacher Gongora is very grateful for the assistance from the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. She shared that Brighter Tomorrow is constantly working with volunteers, particularly from abroad, who are always looking to help make the school a better education facility. Gongora added that the new improvements on the school property would significantly benefit their students. Gongora says that most of their students are from the San Pedrito area, but some travel from the northern island’s coast to attend. She says that although it is a private preschool, it’s very affordable, with a capacity of 30 students.

While volunteers continue working on this project, Willment acknowledged the volunteers from her club for their willingness to take on this challenge. “We hope to have everything finished by April 3rd and have a pizza party for the kids at their new playground and equipment,” said Willment.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye thanks all those involved in this project. They are very proud to be able to help Brighter Tomorrow Preschool and look forward to working on future projects and further contributing to the development of the island community.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS