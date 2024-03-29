Rotary contributes towards painting and renewing the New Horizon SDA School bathroom

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye is currently involved in a project to paint and repair the New Horizon SDA School. Supplies were ordered in early February, and the work began on March 14th with power washing the bathroom walls to remove excess dirt and old paint.

“Rotary Paints” is an annual event where Rotary Clubs across Belize paint in their communities for beautification purposes. The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and the Rotary Club of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, USA, jointly funded the refurbishment of the school’s bathrooms. They started work in early March and are almost done with the painting, adding their last finishing touch by painting a mural outside the school. Sarah Parker and Debbie Graniel created the mural on Wednesday, March 27th.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye commended the San Pedro Town Council, specifically Marina Kay, for their support, without which this project would not have been completed. Their task was to replace and repair the school toilets and add fixtures to the New Horizon SDA School bathroom.

They also added a staff bathroom and ensured that it was handicapped-accessible.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye has worked on several other projects, including partnerships with Hope Haven Children’s Shelter, San Pedro Public Library, and New Beginnings Preschool. They also work with community partners such as Diego Castellanos, Castillo’s Hardware, and SP Hardware Store.

Rotary’s mission is to strengthen community service for future generations, promote integrity, serve others, and advance world understanding. If you want to help with future projects, please get in touch with the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofAmbergrisCaye/.