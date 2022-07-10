Child Labour & Trafficking in Persons Training for the Agriculture Sector

The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council, is holding a series of child labour education sessions for Belize’s agriculture sector.

The purpose of these sessions is to educate the agricultural sector and the public about child labour, as well as to introduce the new Child Labour Policy and Strategy for 2022-2025. This capacity-building workshop will address child labour in agriculture, which has been identified in the global 2020 report by the International Labour Organization and UNICEF as accounting for approximately 59% of all children ages five to 17 in hazardous agricultural work.

As a result, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government is working to end child labour in Belize by 2025 in order to promote and protect all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural as well as to break the cycle of poverty.

