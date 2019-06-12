Ministry of Labour hosts Workshop on Child Labour Identification, Monitoring and Inspection

On Tuesday, June 10th, 2019, the Ministry of Labour, Local Government and Rural Development hosted a Child Labour Training Workshop for officers of the Labour Department. The workshop sought to equip the employees with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in identifying and addressing the issue of child labour under a countrywide inspectorate programme within a legal framework.

The issue of child labour is one that requires individual as well as national attention. The issue is both a complex and a multifaceted one, which requires specialized training and inputs, and collaboration from all stakeholders.

The workshop provided a platform for Labour Officers to discuss and evaluate the child labour inspection process as it relates to identifying, reporting, addressing, post-rescue and prevention of child labour. Additionally, the workshop focused on the planning and preparation process along with the programme content required for the Labour Officers to train persons of other organizations.

The first workshop was held in November 2018 and had the participation of representatives of the business community, the Immigration Department, the Police Department, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Development and other organizations that will be collaborating to perform joint child labour inspections.

The training was facilitated by Verite, partner of WINROCK International, a non-profit organization renowned for combating child labour with a focus on capacity building within governments around the world.

