The Fight against Child Labour: Highlighting Achievements and Charting the Way to Sustainable Results

Belize joined the international community today, June 12th, in celebrating World Day against Child Labour and highlighted the achievements of the country through the Country Level Engagement and Assistance to Reduce Child Labour II Project (CLEAR II) – an intervention that was designed to support efforts to reduce child labour.

On May 22nd, 2018, the Ministry of Labour, Local Government and Rural Development launched the CLEAR II Project and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WINROCK International for the execution of the project. WINROCK International is a non-profit organization that is globally recognized as the leader in combatting child labour through its work with governments.

The main objectives of the CLEAR II Project are aimed at:

1. Strengthening the capacity of the Labour Inspectorate by designing an inspection manual and providing significant training to improve the capacity of Labour Officers to support execution of inspections.

2. Improving legislation to protect children by conducting an analysis of all relevant legislation and prepare recommendations for amendments to legislation aimed at reducing the incidences of child labour. These recommendations are currently under review at the Labour Advisory Board.

While the CLEAR II project concludes this month, the Ministry remains committed to ensuring that child labour matters are treated with priority in its programme of work. The Ministry thanks its partners from the United States Department of Labour, Verite and Lawyers without Borders, who provided the necessary technical support to execute the activities planned.

