New River Farmers’ Co-operative Society Limited (Producers Organization) to Receive Equipment

As a follow-up to Matching Grant Fund Agreement signed on December 2nd, 2021, between the Government of Belize and the New River Farmers’ Co-operative Society Limited, located in San Carlos Village, Orange Walk District, the Resilient Rural Belize Programme will provide support for a total amount of BZ$ 255,530.00. This money will be used by the members of the co-operative to become more resilient by working cooperatively and building an office, storage and marketing centre in the community, and hiring a marketing and administrative officer to manage customers and suppliers. It will support members to receive, sort, store and sell all the produce from 17 acres of onions and six acres of carrots to be cultivated both cooperatively and individually. Other activities will also include the financing of a capacity-building plan to improve management, reduce chemical use, improve water management for irrigation, quality control and enhance gender equity. The matching grant fund also aims to increase the economic, social, and environmental resilience of the co-operative. It is expected that this investment will positively impact directly 29 households representing the 39 members of the co-operative.

On July 28, 2022, the New River Farmers’ Co-operative Society Limited was presented with office and processing equipment, to support this initiative. This equipment will include a printer, desktop computer, refrigerator and plastic crates. This equipment, valued at BZ$8,000.00, was handed over by Hon. José Abelardo Mai – Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprises – on behalf of the Resilient Rural Belize Programme, in compliance with the first phase of the implementation process.

