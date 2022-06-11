Launch of the Online Payment System (E-KYASH) for Temporary Employment Permit (TEP) Application

This enhanced online system will allow individuals to submit completed TEP application forms and supporting documents, as well as pay online the TEP processing fee through the E-kyash platform. Paying with E-kyash saves time and provides the most secure method for online payment. Employers will no longer be required to physically make payments at the Treasury Department; instead, payments will be made through the Labour Department’s TEP Online Portal, efficiently. All transactions will be done in real-time and can be completed via online or mobile channels. E-kyash provides the government with a unique solution for paying application fees for TEP in bulk. The funds are secured, and the customer receives immediate confirmation of the transaction in the E-kyash transaction history as well as an invoice generated on the TEP website.