Launch of the Online Payment System (E-KYASH) for Temporary Employment Permit (TEP) Application

On June 09, 2022, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government, in partnership with the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit, the Ministry of Finance, and the Belize Bank Limited, launched an online payment system for Temporary Employment Permit Applications via the Belize Bank Limited E-kyash platform.
This enhanced online system will allow individuals to submit completed TEP application forms and supporting documents, as well as pay online the TEP processing fee through the E-kyash platform. Paying with E-kyash saves time and provides the most secure method for online payment. Employers will no longer be required to physically make payments at the Treasury Department; instead, payments will be made through the Labour Department’s TEP Online Portal, efficiently. All transactions will be done in real-time and can be completed via online or mobile channels. E-kyash provides the government with a unique solution for paying application fees for TEP in bulk. The funds are secured, and the customer receives immediate confirmation of the transaction in the E-kyash transaction history as well as an invoice generated on the TEP website.
In January 2021, the Labour Department transitioned from its manual system for processing Temporary Employment Permit applications into a highly secure, interactive, and convenient online system. However, payment to apply for a TEP application was made through a lengthy process at the Treasury Department. Recognizing the need to improve service delivery, it was necessary to improve the online system to provide customers with a secure and convenient way to make payments online.
The inclusion of digital payments strengthens the government’s commitment to achieving our digital transformation by providing efficient end-to-end digital government services and making doing business in Belize easier. This initiative is also a component of the government’s “Supporting Electronic Payment Solutions” project to pilot a digital wallet solution for online payment of government services.
This pilot initiative was overseen by a steering committee which includes representatives from the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government, the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, & E-Governance, the Ministry of Finance, and the Belize Bank Limited. The developer of the TEP system is Global IT Solutions from San Ignacio Town, Cayo District
Present at today’s launch were the Hon. Oscar Requena, Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government, Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-governance, Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ramiro Ramirez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government, Mr. Lyndon Guiseppi, Executive Chairman for Belize Bank Limited and Mr. Marcelo Blake, President of Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
For more information: Contact the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit under the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance at: [email protected]
or the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government at [email protected]
