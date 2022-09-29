Belize Honorary Consul of Florida reaching out to Belizeans post-Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian battered the Florida peninsula in the United States on Wednesday, September 28th, with catastrophic storm surges, winds, and flooding. The powerful Category 4 hurricane sustained winds up to 150 miles per hour when it made landfall. Coastal communities like Fort Myers were among the devastated areas. The badly affected Florida state is home to people from many countries, including Belize. Currently, there is no word about Belizean casualties from the storm, only the inconvenience of flooding and loss of power. But the Belizean diplomatic mission in that state is already working with local partners to assist those affected.

Belizeans living in areas such as Sandford and Cape Coral, among other sites, have shared images on social media of the flooding affecting their neighborhoods. Many are thankful the storm did not bring tragedy to their homes, but they are shocked by the magnitude of the devastation.

The Honorary Consul of Belize in Florida, headed by Janine Sylvestre, said they are ready to follow up with Belizeans affected by Hurricane Ian. The Consul is working with the Belize Association of Florida, the Belize Association of Central Florida, and another entity called Build Belize Inc. The Consul plans to work with these organizations and assist Belizeans affected in any way possible. They have established a hotline for Belizeans and friends of Belize affected by Hurricane Ian to call or text 305-300-7520.

After making landfall in Florida, Ian was downgraded to a tropical depression. After emerging into the Atlantic Ocean, it became a hurricane again on Thursday, September 29th aiming at the states of North and South Carolina and Georgia. The hurricane is now moving toward the north-northeast, near ten miles per hour. The forecast track shows Ian approaching the coast of South Carolina tomorrow Friday and then moving inland over the weekend.

