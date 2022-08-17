Tropical Wave causing inclement weather over the country

The sunny weather changed on Wednesday, August 17th, due to a tropical wave moving over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center notes that the tropical wave is over Honduras and will move through Central America in the coming days. The weather system is expected to then emerge on the Mexican Campeche Bay, where an area of low pressure could form by this Friday. There is a possibility that this weather disturbance may experience some development once it crosses the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Weather Alert for Belize

The National Meteorological Service of Belize has issued a small craft caution warning due to gusty winds and rough sea conditions. There is also a warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave.

In addition, a flood watch is in effect for communities mainly on the mainland. The weather disturbance is predicted to cause heavy rainfall in northern Central America, including Belize. The National Emergency Management Organization is on standby and monitoring the weather conditions. They advise the public to stay tuned to updates and to take necessary actions to safeguard life and property.

