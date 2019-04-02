SPHS celebrates Science Fair 2019!

San Pedro High School (SPHS) students showcased their knowledge during their annual Science Fair at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Friday, March 29th. The school’s auditorium was filled with several project booths that focused on this year’s theme: “Reinventing the future by reducing, reusing and recycling.”

The 2019 Science Fair officially opened with a recycling fashion show. Afterwards attendees visited the various booths where students explained their experiments, research, observations and conclusions of their project to the spectators. The projects focused on various ways on how different things can be recycled and reused.

Of course, it wasn’t just a display of scientific work, as there were prizes to hand out at the end of the day. Judges Kristin Marin, Armando Moralez, Roberto Canche and Martin Alegria all had the task of deciding which of the various booths on display were worthy of a prize.

The winners of the SPHS Science Fair 2019 were announced after classes on Monday, April 1st. In the junior category, the first place went to “Water Savers” by Tyler McGlynn, Ingrid Teck and Gleicy Murray. Second Place went to “Sea Bricksters” by Luis Murray, Mercy Reyes, Sierra Ashton and Vanessa Gonzalez.

In the seniors’ category, first place went to “D-Lemonizer” by Aaliyah Pilgrim, Ashley Minott, Michael Carmine’s, Elias Zetina, Danielle Rodriguez and Bianca Palma. While the second place went to “Bio Nana” by Rachel Alamilla, Maximiliano Rosado, Catherine Canul, David Moncada, Melanie Gonzalez and Marycelis Ramos.

Organizer of SPHS Science Fair, Areli Canche told The San Pedro Sun that this year’s theme is to bring awareness of the pollution affecting our environment and to find ways how to reduce it. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all students that participated, winners and the staff of SPHS for organizing another successful event.

