Isla Bonita Elementary School celebrates 4th Annual Science Fair

Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) held its 4th Annual Science Fair at their school campus in San Pedro Town under the theme: “Brilliant Minds Building Tomorrow’s Future Through Ingenuity.” On Friday, March 29th, a large crowd of parents and students made their way to the school campus to view some amazing science projects.

From 9AM to 1PM, the IBES students presented their group efforts on different topics taught in their science curriculum. The upper-division booths saw experiments on eclipses, electricity, energy, and global warming. The lower-division students delighted the attendees with their knowledge on living things, matter, machines, and magnets.

IBES Science Teacher Joycey Acosta told The San Pedro Sun that all the students’ hard work paid off. “They have been working for the past month on their projects and were excited to showcase it to their parents, visitors and fellow students. This fair was very successful, and hopefully next year we can make it bigger and better,” said Acosta.

IBES thanks everyone who came out and attended the event, and congratulates their students on an excellent job!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS