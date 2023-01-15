SPHS remembers the late Maestro Angel Nuñez

On Friday, January 13th, the San Pedro High School (SPHS) held a special memorial to honor the late Rafael Angel Nuñez. A past teacher and principal at the island’s high school, Maestro Nuñez was also one of the school founders, who, along with other island pioneers, helped to bring secondary education to the island in 1971. The beloved San Pedrano was remembered with speeches and songs.

The special tribute was held at the school’s auditorium bearing his name, the Angel Nuñez auditorium, from 9AM to noon. Maestro Nuñez supported the hall, which came to fruition and was inaugurated in 2007. The program saw members of the SPHS staff, like teacher Alex Noralez paying tribute to the late island educator for his guidance and believing in the youth. Maestro Angel Nuñez was also reminisced by past students who shared their memories with the student body, school staff, and invited guests. The students also performed several songs in his honor.

Principal Emil Vasquez shared the many contributions Maestro Nuñez made to the school and the island community. He said the late founder had a passion for music and contributed to such arts introduction to SPHS. Vasquez said Nuñez left a solid foundation behind, preparing the school to excel in science and sporting competitions on and off the island. Vasquez also said Nuñez’s guidance helped when he took the challenge of becoming the SPHS principal.

Nuñez is remembered as an exemplary islander who wore many hats in the community, was a champion in the education movement, a prolific writer, and a loving family man. His contributions to education did not go unnoticed. Former Governor General Sir Colville Young bestowed the Member of the British Empire medal on him. Nuñez was also a renowned Justice of the Peace and will be missed by the San Pedro Justice of the Peace Association.

