SPHS hosts memorable Founder’s Day 2022

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) held its first Founder’s Day assembly since the height of the pandemic on Friday, December 9th, at the Angel Nuñez auditorium. The occasion highlighted key individuals who helped establish the high school in 1971.

The event was attended by students from First to Fourth Form, teachers, and specially invited guests. Activities for the 2022 Founder’s Day Assembly started shortly after 9AM with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by the school song and the invocation delivered by Pastor Clive Welsh.

The formal Master of Ceremonies included Eiden Salazar Jr., who welcomed everyone to the special occasion and introduced some of the guests that played a significant role in founding SPHS. They included Celi McCorkle, Martha Guerrero, former President of SPHS, Rafael Angel Nuñez, and his wife, Ligia. Others present included Gustavo Ellis, Martha Leslie, and former Miss SPHS and Miss San Pedro Chelsea Muñoz.

Some of the founders shared encouraging words with the students. Nuñez told the students to take advantage of their present education opportunity. He explained that not everyone on the island enjoyed such privilege in his early days. When he and many others finished high school in Belize City in the 1970s, they started working together to bring secondary education to the island because many islanders did not have the opportunity to continue their studies after primary school. Their efforts paid off, and in 1971 the San Pedro High School officially opened its doors to the then-village of San Pedro.

Principal Emil Vasquez commended the vision the founding members of SPHS had and let the student body understand the importance of such a move that started 51 years ago. Vasquez added that secondary education has now expanded to provide night classes to make educational opportunities even more accessible.

Afterward, students entertained the attendees with musical performances, dances, poems, drama, and more. After a few more presentations, students were treated to snacks and early dismissal. The San Pedro Sun congratulates SPHS for another year of success.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS