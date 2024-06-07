Friday, June 7, 2024
Remembering Mrs. Martha Guerrero

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in commemorating the life of stalwart Martha Guerrero. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Mrs. Martha passed away on Wednesday, June 5th.
Martha Guerrero, a dedicated and respected community member, played a key role in its progress. Martha was born in San Pedro in 1940 and combined her maternal love and business skills to assist the educational system. She was chairperson of the San Pedro High School Board of Directors since 1986 and the San Pedro Junior College Board of Directors since 2000.
Her love for her island community was unwavering, evidenced by her active membership in the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church and the San Pedro Lions Club.
Martha was the loving wife of Abel Guerrero Sr., and together, they raised four children: Abel Jr., Jaime, Gilmar, and Concha. Her family was her pride and joy, and she dedicated her life to their happiness and well-being. That dedication was recognized when she was awarded the first Mother of the Year Award in 1985.
Martha Guerrero, or as generations of SPHS alumni affectionately called her, “Ms. G,” was indeed a blessing to the San Pedro Community. The San Pedro Sun extends its sincerest condolences to the community on losing one of its staunchest, strongest pillars. May her family and friends find comfort and peace in the memories of her strength and dedication.

