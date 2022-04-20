San Pedro High School to resume full in-person classes in May

While schools across the island have slowly transitioned from distance learning to face-to-face instruction, the San Pedro High School (SPHS) announced that as of Tuesday, May 3rd, all students will be required to attend classes physically. The school has been on a hybrid learning system, in which a portion of its student body attends classes and the rest studies online.

The school administration added that online classes would end on Friday, April 29th, and quickly switch to in-person teaching. Parents welcome this update as they believe it is more effective than online classes. Some shared that while some students are not affected by the hybrid system, some perform better inside the classroom.

SPHS started the hybrid system on December 6, 2021. The in-person classes were to help students having problems and needed to improve their grades. During this time, the COVID-19 protocols included sanitizing before entering the classrooms, wearing face masks, and social distance.

The change to fully return to pre-pandemic times in the education sector came after GOB announced that as of April 1st, all schools could return to in-person teaching. Through the Ministry of Education, the government made it official via the Statutory Instrument No. 61 of 2022 (https://www.pressoffice.gov.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/SI-No-61-of-2022-Public-Health.pdf). Schools were informed that they could immediately apply this change to their current schedule or wait until the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year. The SPHS continued with their partial online classes for a couple of additional weeks as they prepared for the transition.

The first schools to start complete in-person instruction on the island were pre-schools. Some primary schools and the high school remained with partial in-person classes. Due to their student populations, some of these institutions opted for a later, careful full re-opening to physical classes.

