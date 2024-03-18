Islander Alexandria Boiton assists graduates with prom gowns

Islander and entrepreneur Alexandria Boiton has launched a project to assist female graduates with gowns. Dubbed ‘Gowns for Grads,’ the program aims to reward deserving high school graduates with a gown to wear when attending prom.

Boiton shared that she understands how difficult it may be for certain families to provide prom gowns for their daughters here on the island. Less fortunate girls may be unable to wear something special on their memorable day. Last year, Boiton assembled a complete outfit with a gown, clutch, and shoes from her wardrobe and, through her social media page, posted a photo stating that any girl who needed it could have it.

The recipient was very grateful. Since then, Boiton has created a new social media page named “Gowns for Grads San Pedro Belize.” She believes every girl should be rewarded for her hard work and not miss out on the chance to attend the prom and look and feel beautiful for her last high school celebration, an important milestone, and accomplishment.

“As we gear up for the end of another school year and graduating class is approaching in a few months, I ask my wonderful friends, near and far, and anyone who would love to contribute to this cause, that if you have dresses or gowns that you no longer need and don’t mind parting with, please consider bringing them to Belize on your next trip or send them with friends coming to Belize to add to mine that I will be passing on to young ladies needing them,” stated Boiton.

Boiton looks forward to community support, and anyone on the island or beyond is welcome to help with this new venture. Please visit Facebook @Gowns For Grads San Pedro Belize page for contact information.