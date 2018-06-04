SPHS Senior Prom 2018 held under an “Enchanted Forest”

San Pedro High School’s (SPHS) Class of 2018 senior student held their annual Prom Night on Friday, June 1st. Under an “Enchanted Forest” theme, the SPHS auditorium was beautifully decorated.

Miss Teen International Petite Earth 2016 Vivian Noralez and Miss San Pedro 2017 Virginia Vasquez greeted the graduates at the grand red carpet, which attracted hundreds of spectators.

Starting at 8PM couples made their debut down the carpet, dressed in elegant gowns and crisp tuxedos. Some couples went all out, making grand entrances complete with dancers and dramas.

Throughout the night, graduates mingled and enjoyed delicious food and drinks. Tunes were provided by DJ Hypastatica and the graduates showed off their dancing skills on the dance floor.

Before the night came to an end, the highly anticipated honor of SPHS Prom King and Queen 2018 went to Danny Magana and Yakzari James.

SPHS teachers toasted to the Class of 2018, congratulating them for achieving another milestone in their academic career.

The graduates will be marching down the aisle to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance on Saturday, June 9th at the Auditorium. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the SPHS’ Class of 2018!

