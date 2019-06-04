2019 SPHS Senior Prom held under an “Arabian Night”

“Arabian Night” attracted hundreds of island residents eager to see the glitz and glamour showcased by the Class of 2019. Held on Friday, May 31st at the Angel Nunez Auditorium, students, their dates, and teachers enjoyed a night of dining and dancing.

Shortly after 8PM, SPHS senior students started to make their debut down the glamorous red carpet, dressed in stunning gowns and elegant tuxedos. Some couples went all out, making grand entrances complete with fireworks, thrones and background dancers.

Throughout the night, graduates mingled and enjoyed delicious food and drinks. The students showed off their skills on the dance floor and celebrated their accomplishments at high school. Before the night came to an end, the highly anticipated announcement of SPHS Prom King and Queen 2018 was made. Taking the crown Samir Nunez and Keanna Cabanas.

SPHS teachers toasted to the Class of 2019, congratulating them for achieving another milestone in their academic career. The graduates will be marching down the aisle to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance on Saturday, June 8th at the Auditorium. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the SPHS’ Class of 2019!

