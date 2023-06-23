San Pedro teams participating in the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship

San Pedro’s Terror Squad FC and Shark Shooters FC are among the 18 teams participating in the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) 2023. The first leg of the football tournament started on June 17th and saw the island team netting its first win, 2-0, against Mavericks United from the southern Toledo District. The match between Shark Shooters and Calcutta Bulls FC ended in a 0-0 draw.

Terror Squad and the Shark Shooters are now preparing for the weekend’s games. Terror Squad will travel to Punta Gorda Town, Toledo, for the rematch against Mavericks scheduled for Saturday, June 24th, starting at 4PM, and Shark Shooters will host the Calcutta Bulls that same day in San Pedro Town at the Ambergris Stadium at 7:30PM.

Terror Squad’s first game in the tournament took place at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on June 17th. The visiting team, Mavericks, was no match for the island team. Terror Squad dominated the ball game and emerged victorious with a solid 2-0 game score. Juan Chi and Roberto Nok scored the goals. The following day, the Shark Shooters traveled to the Corozal District on the mainland to face the Calcutta Bulls but could not secure a win.

After participating in the San Pedro Football Youth League tournament, the teams secured their ticket to participate in the NAIC. The San Pedro Town Council and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee organized the contest. The sporting event aimed at engaging the island youth via the popular sport played in San Pedro. Terror Squad and Shark Shooters are determined to do their best in this national tournament and bring the championship home.

The other teams participating in the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship include Napoles FC, Griga Conquerors, Caesar Ridge, Lake I FC, Top Shottaz FC, Caribbean Rum Boyz FC, Club Atletico FC, Sindbad FC, 7 Miles FC, 501 Spartans FC, Flames FC, Silk Grass Ballerz, Bambas FC and Sarteneja FC.

