Terror Squad F.C win the 2018 Father’s Day Football Quadrangular Tournament

The Terror Squad Football Club are champions of the Father’s Day Football Quadrangular Tournament, held at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Sunday, June 17th. The football tournament saw the participation of San Joaquin F.C from Corozal District, Benque F.C from Cayo District, Terror Squad F.C and Legends F.C from San Pedro Town.

At 3PM, Terror Squad took an easy 7-0 victory against San Joaquin F.C, advancing to the championship match. Benque F.C then faced Legends F.C. claiming the victory with a 2-1 point score and advancing to the finals.

Before the championship match, Councilor Hector “Tito” Alamilla Along with Miss San Pedro 2017-2018 Virginia Vasquez issued awards to fathers of San Pedro Town that have significantly contributed to the development sports in the island. Fathers awarded included Mario Graniel, Elroy Gonzales, James Ritchie, Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr., Rene Reyes, Armando Graniel Sr., Pedro Salazar Sr., Fransisco Carmona, Guillermo Nunez and Samuel Gonzalez Sr.

In the championship match, Terror squad F.C once again dominated, scoring 7-1 over Benque F.C and claiming the championship as the $1000 cash prize.

The organizers of the football tournament would like to thank all the teams for their participation and making it a success! Happy Father’s Day!

