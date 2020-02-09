The Belize Bank Limited Donates $50,000 to the University of Belize To Acquire a Steel Band

The University of Belize (UB) is currently exploring ways to formally develop a pathway for students interested in music to pursue academic or technical careers, or further hone skills in music performance at the National University. This is in line with its vision of becoming the respected choice for Belizean music studies, the premier program for preparing graduates for the creative arts industries, and a major contributor to the on-going articulation of Belizean cultural identity.

In this vein, the Belize Bank Limited, on January 29th, 2020, made a $50,000 donation to the University of Belize (UB) to fund a University Steel Band, the “UB Steel”. This generous donation will enable the University to acquire pans for the steel band and will aid in allowing culture, the arts and entertainment to grow at UB, giving Faculty, Staff, Students and Alumni an opportunity to participate fully.

According to UB’s President, Professor Sankat, “The University is very thankful to be the recipient of this kind donation. One of our goals is to build a music program that will not only develop the creative arts at UB, but also will provide our students with opportunities to pursue fulfilling careers in Music. Our first initiative is to develop the Steel Band and we will use this donation to the purchase pans and other necessary instruments.”

The University of Belize – its Board members, its Management Team, Faculty, Staff and Students – thank the Belize Bank Limited and its Executive Leadership Team led by CEO Lyndon Guiseppi, for this generous donation. Your investment in the National University will help to transform education and skills development for our students and it holds the promise of making profoundly positive impacts on our community.

