Two of the many ways the San Pedro Lions Club serves our island community

The San Pedro Lions Club continues to be an active group of islanders, always looking for ways to help their fellow San Pedranos. The club not only continues hosting the monthly eye clinics provided by the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) but has now embarked on a project to provide island students with healthy eating once a month.

According to President Everette Anderson, the goal is to promote nutritious organic food to the younger generation while honouring one of the Lions Club International’s global causes, hunger. Lions around the world are rallying on five global causes. These include vision, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer, and the new global focus, diabetes. The world-recognized organization aims to serve 200 million people annually through these causes and other humanitarian initiatives.

In San Pedro Town, this feeding program will provide healthy meals and assist with any signs of hunger or malnutrition. “We have created a community service program named, ‘Healthy Snacks for School,’ and are committed to providing 200 plus plates of local fruits to all our schools in San Pedro,” said President Anderson. The project started with delivering the first healthy bites to the Seventh Day New Horizon Adventist Primary School. The club hopes that community support will help them continue the project to include all schools in San Pedro.

BCVI Eye Clinic

The BCVI eye clinic is another global cause addressing the problem of vision. The free eye exams are provided on a first-come basis and occur every first Wednesday. The eye clinic, operated by professionals in the vision area, takes place at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive and starts attending to patients from 10:30AM through 3:30PM. The program strives to prevent blindness, which according to BCVI, is avoidable. The service is available to all ages. One of the common diseases detected on the island is pterygium, which includes persistent redness in the eyes, inflammation, foreign body sensation, and itchy eyes.

People with vision issues or who need to have their eyes examined are encouraged to take advantage of this free monthly service. The San Pedro Lions Club is proud to continue serving the community and will continue looking at other ways to spread the goodwill of Lions International.

The island branch is located on Barrier Reef Drive, and for updates on their activities, follow their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3Vfelt7.

To read about their history, click https://bit.ly/3ys8h6X

