BEL Continues Restoration Following Hurricane Lisa

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize around midday on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with Category 1 force winds that uprooted trees and rooftops and caused damage to the power system. As a result, customers in the Belize and Cayo Districts, comprising 60% of our customer base, were the most affected.

Power restoration began as soon as the “All Clear” was given on Thursday, November 3, 2022. As of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, BEL restored power to 95% of affected customers in Cayo, approximately 70% of customers in Belize City, and the Philip Goldson International Airport in Ladyville. By Friday, November 4, 2022, BEL is aiming to restore 100% of customers in the Cayo District, up to 95% of customers in Belize City, and 80% of customers in Ladyville and rural areas of Belize District.

Our Goal is safe and efficient restoration. Our teams are prepared to respond to severe weather throughout the year and the Company continuously updates emergency response plans to prepare to execute safe and fast restoration when a storm hits our area. Our teams will be working late into the night to restore power to the remaining areas. We know that being without power affects many aspects of our lives, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work diligently to restore services within the communities.

While you may not see our teams working in your area know that BEL’s power grid is heavily interconnected, and our teams are working throughout the system to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.

Some customers should be prepared for extended outages. In some of the hardest-hit areas, there may be customers who are unable to receive power to their homes due to damages to their personal service entrance. In these cases, customers may need to contact a licensed electrician before power can be restored. Some customers may also need to prepare for extended power outages.

Customers can report and monitor outages and restoration using our mobile app BEL 24-7, and by visiting our Power Updates Group on Facebook. Other ways to reach us include calling 0-800-BEL-CARE / 0-800-235-2273 or message us on Facebook or via WhatsApp at the following numbers:

613-0672 Belize District

613-0673 Corozal & Orange Walk Districts

613-0674 Cayo District

613-0675 Stann Creek & Toledo Districts

613-0676 Cayes

