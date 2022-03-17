BWS says low water pressure and interruptions will be resolved before Easter

The situation with low water pressure and interruptions affecting San Pedro Town may soon end. As per Belize Water Services (BWS), the issue will be resolved before the Easter holidays next month. The water company said via an official note on Thursday, March 17th, that a major mechanical malfunction due to a damaged gearbox had disabled one of their drive trains at the water treatment plant on the island. Although the gearbox is repaired, the mechanical malfunction caused a dent in the water reserves; thus, for several more days, islanders can expect low water pressure and late-night interruptions to maintain minimum storage levels and allow supplies during peak hours.

In this latest update, the company says that the 1,000lb gearbox was damaged on February 25th and was rushed to the United States for repairs. The vital part was successfully mended and is back on the island for installation. BWS assures the public that they are working around the clock to resolve this situation, and once the depleted storage is restored, the current situation should improve. BWS said that the issue would not be a problem during the Easter holidays, April 15th through the 18th. Usually, Easter and the current high tourism season are when the water demand in San Pedro significantly increases.

While the water problem is being addressed, BWS asks residents and businesses such as hotels on the island to conserve water. People can experience low water pressure from 4AM to 10PM and water interruptions from 10PM to 4AM. However, this is not entirely accurate as people living in higher flats have no access to water, and when they do, it is minimal at best around midnight.

