Low water pressure and interruptions in San Pedro continues

The issue of low water pressure and water interruptions continues in San Pedro Town, and according to the Belize Water Services (BWS), it is all due to emergency plant maintenance. While this has been the case for weeks now, the problem may continue well into next week or until the water company can remedy the situation.

While BWS recently spoke of an $80,000 investment to expand their water services on the island and looking at other options to produce more water for San Pedro, the shortages have become a regular occurrence during this time of the year when tourism is at its peak. Islanders believe that the company cannot handle the demand for water during the high tourism season and Easter Break. There are more people on the island during this time, and the demand for water increases significantly. As a result, BWS lowers the water pressure to ration the water, leaving people living on top floors with little water. However, in this case, the BWS maintains that the inconvenience is due to maintenance at their plant, and the entire San Pedro distribution system is currently affected.

According to the latest update, people can experience low water pressure from 4AM to 10PM and water interruption from 10PM to 4AM. This is not entirely accurate as people living in higher flats have no access to water, and when they do, it is minimal at best around midnight.

Despite these ongoing problems, BWS has big plans for San Pedro. A new water treatment plant for northern Ambergris Caye will upgrade the water system. The company also has a similar plan for Caye Caulker. These upgrades, costing millions, will provide better services, more water and protect the fragile marine environment surrounding both islands.

In the meantime, the water issue will continue, and islanders are advised to make good use of the water available. BWS apologizes for the inconvenience caused.

