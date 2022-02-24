BWSL working hand in hand with island authorities to improve production and access to potable water

Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) is working hard on several infrastructural projects across San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to upgrade potable water delivery. The company, which manages projects in Caye Caulker as well, is also preparing to produce more water, expand its services and invest in water treatment facilities on the Cayes.

Over the past years, BWSL has been working on a water expansion project in the subdivision of San Mateo north of San Pedro Town. According to BSWL’s Chairman Cornelio Acosta, around $1.4 million have been invested in San Mateo to provide its residents better access to safe water. The most recent project is the start of phase 1 in the expansion project for the San Pedrito subdivision. The company is investing $80,000 to benefit around 20 residences lacking the proper access to the vital liquid.

Acosta explains other areas of the island that will have improved services, including Marina Drive, DFC, and works in San Mateo. BWSL is also working on treating wastewaters and refurbishing sewer manholes. These additional projects are already adding up to around half a million dollars, which the water company funds.

New desalination plant

In March of this year, a new desalination plant is scheduled to operate south of San Pedro. Acosta shared that the plant would produce 600,000 additional gallons of water per day. This infrastructure improvement is to be one step ahead and always provide enough water for Ambergris Caye, particularly during the high tourism season. During the tourism season in the past, the supply of water seemed less, and water rationing would take place. At certain parts of the day or night, some neighborhoods of San Pedro would be deprived of water to compensate for a good supply in other areas.

The company’s Chairman understands that Ambergris Caye continues to grow, demanding more services. A new water treatment plant for northern Ambergris Caye plans to upgrade the water system on that side of the island. However, such a project comes at a hefty tag price of about US$70 million. A similar project is planned for north Caye Caulker. This type of infrastructure on the sister island costs less, around US$12 million. However, these are projects that are needed on both islands for the sake of its fragile surrounding marine environment while supporting the primary source of tourism income.

Acosta pointed out that many of the projects they have worked on and others on the pipeline is because of the lobbying done by Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez. He stated that Perez has been working closely with BWSL and helping in identifying those areas on the islands in need of better water services. In San Pedro, the entity also acknowledges the interventions of the San Pedro Town Council collaborating as well. On several occasions, the local government has sourced equipment for the work the BWSL crew needs to do daily.

The work never ends, and according to BWSL management, they have a task to supply safe, potable and reliable water to residents of both islands every day. The corporation is determined to continue keeping up with the growth pace of the islands by investing in infrastructure and increasing their production of potable water.

