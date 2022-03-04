Belize Water Services to address low water pressure on the island

Low water pressure has affected many residents of San Pedro Town for the past few days. In some areas where people live in higher flats, they are not getting any water, making it more frustrating. Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) said they are working on the issue derived from issues at their water plant on the island. The company expects to resolve the problem by Monday, March 7th, or sooner.

In an official note on Monday, March 1st, BWSL said that the entire San Pedro Distribution System is being affected due to emergency plant maintenance. BWSL apologized for the inconveniences the low water pressure is causing.

Low water pressure or no water is not a new problem in San Pedro. The occurrences have been observed during the high tourism season in the past. During this time, most hotels and accommodations on the island are booked, increasing the water demand. The company is well aware of this fact, and on previous occasions, they have admitted that the plant cannot produce as much water. To provide water to all consumers, the water pressure is minimized.

The company has upgraded its infrastructure for better water delivery across the island. The issue with one of their plants causing the water shortages is one BWSL hopes to minimize in the future.

According to the water company, they expect to start operating a new desalination plant in March. This plant can produce around 600,000 additional gallons of water per day. This infrastructure improvement takes the company one step ahead to always provide enough water for Ambergris Caye, particularly during the high tourism season.

