Belize Fisheries Department informs public of Amendments to the Spiny Lobster Regulations

The Belize Fisheries Department, Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation takes this opportunity to inform the fishing community and the general public that selected provisions of Statutory Instrument 128 of 2021, including amendments to the Spiny lobster regulations will be implemented in a phased approach. This strategy has become necessary given the outcomes of recent engagements with several fishing communities across the country.

The implementation of the amended lobster regulations that establish a new lobster carapace length of 3.25 inches, a minimum tail weight of 4.5 ounces, and a lobster trap escape gap of 2 1/8 inches will be deferred until next year. Furthermore, the public is reminded that the opening of the lobster fishing season will remain from July 1st, 2022 to February 28th, 2023.

The Belize Fisheries Department is committed to the execution of community engagements during this year and in early 2023, to gather additional inputs and recommendations from fishers and fishers’ organizations, which will help to guide the further strengthening of lobster regulations for Belize.

Fishers and fishers’ organizations are strongly encouraged to contact the Belize Fisheries Department at telephone number 224-4552 or by email ( [email protected] ) for any clarifications they may require or to arrange for a meeting to discuss the new regulations and to provide further inputs and recommendations.

The Fisheries Department is thankful to the fishing community for their continued support to the improved management and conservation of the fishery resources of Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS