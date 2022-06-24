Stakeholder Engagement Strategy & Action Plan Consultation for the Coastal Zone Areas and Fisheries Sector of Belize

The Government of Belize through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) organized the 1st Consultation on Stakeholder Engagement Strategy & Action Plan for The Coastal Zone Areas and Fisheries Sector of Belize. The consultation took place on June 17, 2022, at the Radisson Fort George Hotel & Marina, Belize City. The Government of Belize through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) organized the 1st Consultation on Stakeholder Engagement Strategy & Action Plan for The Coastal Zone Areas and Fisheries Sector of Belize. The consultation took place on June 17, 2022, at the Radisson Fort George Hotel & Marina, Belize City.

A part of the GCF readiness project entitled Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize, the objectives of the consultation were to: • Provide an overview of existing stakeholder engagement structures in Belize; • Perform stakeholder analysis; and • Validate the Draft Stakeholder Engagement Strategy and Action Plan.

This first consultation brought together key stakeholders including the Wildlife Conservation Society, Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism, Belize Fishermen Cooperative Association, Ministry of Tourism, National Fishermen Producers Co-operative Society Ltd., Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association, Belize Federation of Fishers, Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organizations, Belize Audubon Society and Oceana Belize. The participants provided input towards the draft stakeholder engagement strategy and action plan.

A second consultation will take place on June 30, 2022.

