Women of Coastal Fishing Community to Participate in 5th Women in Fisheries Forum

The forum is a part of the GCF readiness project entitled, “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.” The primary goal of the event is to support women in utilizing their local knowledge, skills, and leadership positions to respond to climate change within their fishing communities and the coastal zone area. Women’s equitable participation in climate change adaptation and mitigation measures can lead to far-reaching conservation impact, improved community responsiveness, and the successful implementation of climate-related policies.

This year’s 5th WIFF is designed to achieve the following:

• To establish a basic understanding of the linkage between gender and climate change;

• To highlight the role of women involved in fishing and the coastal zone sector in responding to the impacts of climate change within their communities;

• To engage participants in the development of a gender strategy for Belize’s small-scale fisheries and coastal zone sector; and

• To allow participants to reflect on and identify opportunities for building climate-resilient coastal communities.