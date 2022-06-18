Women of Coastal Fishing Community to Participate in 5th Women in Fisheries Forum

The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation
(MBECA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Wildlife Conservation Society, organized the 5th Women in Fisheries Forum (WIFF): Gender and Climate Change – Understanding the Link. The event took place on June 15 and 16, 2022, at the Umaya Resort and Adventures in Placencia and Monkey River Village.
The forum is a part of the GCF readiness project entitled, “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.” The primary goal of the event is to support women in utilizing their local knowledge, skills, and leadership positions to respond to climate change within their fishing communities and the coastal zone area. Women’s equitable participation in climate change adaptation and mitigation measures can lead to far-reaching conservation impact, improved community responsiveness, and the successful implementation of climate-related policies.
This year’s 5th WIFF is designed to achieve the following:
• To establish a basic understanding of the linkage between gender and climate change;
• To highlight the role of women involved in fishing and the coastal zone sector in responding to the impacts of climate change within their communities;
• To engage participants in the development of a gender strategy for Belize’s small-scale fisheries and coastal zone sector; and
• To allow participants to reflect on and identify opportunities for building climate-resilient coastal communities.
The workshop will bring together key stakeholders, experts, and policymakers from the coastal zone and fisheries sectors.
