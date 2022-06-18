National Mereorological Service of Belize Hosts 10th National Climate Outlook Forum

The National Climate Outlook Forums (NCOFs) serve as a key national platform for promoting regular dialogue and inter-agency coordination in responding to natural hazards, climate variability, extremes and change. The event was held as a part of implementing the key principles of the Global Framework for Climate Services at the national level through the NMS’s initial stage of the National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS). It will aid participants in preparing for the remainder of the 2022 wet season and integrate climate information into operational and strategic decision-making in the agriculture sector and other climate-sensitive sectors.This system encompasses a continuous cycle of forecast generation, dissemination, application, and evaluation of application results/impacts. The goal of the NMS is to enhance the effectiveness and applicability of the climate services offered through a coordinated method of knowledge exchange and feedback between the NMS and the user community.