National Mereorological Service of Belize Hosts 10th National Climate Outlook Forum

The National Meteorological Service (NMS) of Belize in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management hosted 10th National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF-10) at the Belize Biltmore Plaza on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
NCOF-10 included key messages and presentations from local, regional and international agencies on the provision of climate information and services that meet critical sectorial needs in the ministry’s three thematic areas: Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management through seasonal climate forecasts and other climate information and products. Additionally, the forum included presentations from meteorologists and climatologists at the NMS on the rainfall and temperature forecasts for the remainder of the rainy season, the state of Belize’s Climate in 2021, the potential for drought, the seasonal hurricane outlook and what these outlooks mean for Belize.
The National Climate Outlook Forums (NCOFs) serve as a key national platform for promoting regular dialogue and inter-agency coordination in responding to natural hazards, climate variability, extremes and change. The event was held as a part of implementing the key principles of the Global Framework for Climate Services at the national level through the NMS’s initial stage of the National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS). It will aid participants in preparing for the remainder of the 2022 wet season and integrate climate information into operational and strategic decision-making in the agriculture sector and other climate-sensitive sectors.
This system encompasses a continuous cycle of forecast generation, dissemination, application, and evaluation of application results/impacts. The goal of the NMS is to enhance the effectiveness and applicability of the climate services offered through a coordinated method of knowledge exchange and feedback between the NMS and the user community.
These NCOFs are, therefore, expected to help the Meteorological Service tailor climate information to meet the needs of stakeholders and make accessible, understandable, and relevant climate and disaster risk information and advisories that respond to the climate need of people at national and local levels. Increased access to early warnings and climate services for people provides the foundation for effective climate adaptation and resilience through early action.
Please help support Local Journalism in Belize
For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS